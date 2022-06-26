MOREHEAD City, N.C.- The 2022 Morehead City Marlins are first-half East Division Champions, which secures them a place in the postseason.

It took another comeback yet again, which has become a theme for this year’s Marlins. Despite trailing by three runs at one point, the Marlins fought back and defeated the Tri-City Chili Peppers 7-5.

Mason Maners got the scoring started in the first inning with an RBI single, plating Sean Johnson. The Chili Peppers would proceed to score the next four runs due to poor fielding from the Marlins infield and a combination of walks and hit by pitches.

Morehead City scored three runs in the fifth to even the game at four. Johnson, Dylan Rogers and Garrett McGowan tallied the RBIs.

Next came the bottom of the seventh, where the Marlins took the lead on a Maners RBI single, his second of the evening. Braeden O’Shaugnessy delivered a huge two-run single with two outs to add some insurance.

Logan Garza handled the rest, picking up the final six outs for the save and sealing the division title.

Thanks to the first-half title, regardless of what happens the rest of the regular season, the Marlins have earned a spot in the 2022 playoffs.