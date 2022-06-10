WILSON, N.C. — The Tobs got back in the win column on Thursday night by defeating the Holly Springs Salamanders by a final score of 3-2.

The Tobs had their six-game win streak end with a loss to Peninsula on Tuesday.

A low-scoring affair highlighted by great pitching from the Tobs was enough to push them over the finish line in a one-run game.

Wilson got the party started in the second frame as Aaron Smigelski launched his first home run of the season over the right-field signage, plating Tre Jones for a 2-0 advantage. The Tobs would snag four hits in a row off Holly Springs starter Zach Green.

Shane Rademacher would get the start for the home team and fan four of the first six he faced. Rademacher would go seven innings only allowing one run and would total seven strikeouts.

Holly Springs would grab their first run in the fourth inning on a wild pitch making the score 2-1, but the Tobs would grab a run right back. An RBI from Ethan Ott would give the Tobs, what would be the winning, run number three.

The Salamanders would not go quietly as they would salvage a run in the top of the eighth off of Jake Curry to make things interesting going to the ninth inning 3-2.

Brent Francisco would enter the game in a save situation but close the door on Holly Springs. Francisco strikeouts the final two batters and the Tobs win the game by a final count of 3-2.

Wilson defeats Holly Springs for the second time this season and these teams will face off again on June 16 on Thirsty Thursday once again.

BOXSCORE

The Tobs will be on the road on Friday and Saturday in Virginia. They will face Tri-City on Friday at Shepard Stadium and the Peninsula Pilots at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. starts and you can watch both the games on flobaseball.tv.

Wilmington 9, Morehead City 5

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The Morehead City Marlins dropped to 0-3 on the season versus the Wilmington Sharks with a 9-5 loss at Big Rock Stadium.

The Marlins fell down early on a two-run home run from Andrew Ciufo and never were able to recover.

The Sharks jumped out to a five-run lead in the top of the fifth on a couple of bloop singles, errors, and walks. The lead swelled to 8-1 for the Sharks heading to the bottom of the sixth where the Marlins made things interesting.

Ben Watson extended his hitting streak to eight on an RBI double and another run came around to score on a Ben Miller single to cut the deficit to 8-3. Then a Zack Miller RBI single trimmed the lead to 8-5.

From the seventh inning on, the Sharks bullpen was dominant and quelled any threats Morehead City had.

The Marlins will look to get back in the win column Friday night at home versus the Peninsula Pilots.