WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — Wilson Tobs outfielder Tre Jones has been named the Trackman Baseball Hitter of the Week for the Coastal Plains League’s week six.

The Texas A&M Corpus Christi product hit an astonishing .500 over the week. Over the four games played, Jones tallied four doubles, was given the free-pass four times as well, scored six runs and drove in seven RBIs bringing his total up to 11 on the year.

Jones is the second Tob this season to receive the Trackman Player of the Week honor, Scott Mackiewicz received the same honor in week four hitting .471 in the seven-day stretch.

“Tre Jones is a phenomenal athlete and ball player. He can run, hit, and throw exceptionally well. Jones is always locked in and plays with a professional-level approach. With the Week he has had it was great the CPL recognized him,” Tobs head caoch HC Harry Markotay said.

It also marks the first time since 2014 that two Tobs have received Player of the Week honors. Pitchers Quinn Atwood and Chistian Slazinik were the last duo to receive the honors in the same season.

Having two players named POW is a great honor for the organization, Markotay said.

“We have guys every week competing for those honors, and our coaching staff expects to have more as the season goes on.”