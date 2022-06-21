HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wilson Tobs used two big innings to rally from an early deficit and beat the Holly Springs 7-3 on the road in Monday’s Coastal Plain League game.

The Tobs (12-6) trailed 1-0 before scoring three runs in the top of the third. The Tobs added four more in the sixth before the Salamanders (11-6) got two back in the bottom half of the same inning for the final score.

With one out in the third, Weston Eberly walked and Scott Mackiewicz singled before Mason Sykes blasted a three-run homer for a 3-1 Tobs lead. In the sixth, Matt Schark hit a solo home run before Mackiewicz hit a three-run blast that scored Efry Cervantes (single) and Eberly (walk).

Trent Harris got the win for the Tobs, giving up a run on six hits with four strikeouts over four innings as the starting pitcher.

The Tobs host the Wilmington Sharks Tuesday night at 7.

Tri-City will come to town on Thirsty Thursday and Peninsula will travel in on Sunday to conclude the first half of the CPL season. Tickets are still available for Tuesday’s game and the rest of the week’s contest but they are going fast as the Tobs look to return to the Petitt Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019.

You can purchase tickets through showpass online or at the box office when gates open, one hour before the scheduled first pitch.