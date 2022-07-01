WILSON, N.C. — The Wilson Tobs come from behind to defeat the Morehead City Marlins on Thursday night, 9-7.

Wilson used three home runs to propel themselves to victory and were able to win despite being outhit, 15-10.

The Tobs started off hot as Aaron Smigelski singled to right field for the game’s first run. Morehead City would not be too far behind as, in the second frame, the Marlins were able to score three runs off three hits to hold a 3-1 advantage. Weston Eberly would single to get aboard and Efry Cervantes would hit a line drive over the left-field wall, barely escaping Historic Fleming Stadium to tie the game at 3-3. It was Cervantes’ first home run of the year.

The Tobs would take a lead in the bottom of the fourth as two more runs came in off the bat of CPL Hitter of the Week, Scott Mackiewicz. The Marlins then sent all nine batters to plate in the fifth inning, scoring four runs on six hits, five being singles.

MHC led 7-5 going into the home half of the fifth.

Jay Luikhart grabbed his second home run of the week to make it 7-6, but the Tobs could not tie the game up. Relief pitcher Tom Reisinger struck out three straight to get the crowd fired up, and Wilson would capitalize after the stretch. Ethan Ott and Smigelski would grab base hits, tying the game at 7-7, and Smigelski would touch home on a wild pitch from the Marlin hurler.

After seven complete innings, the Tobs had the lead 8-7.

Jake Curry would pitch the eighth frame and not allow a run. He had Cervantes to thank for that, as what would have been the game-tying run was thrown out at the plate, 7-6-2. The Tobs hold onto their one-run advantage.

Enter Mason Sykes. On the first pitch of the inning, he launched a no-doubter onto the little league field behind left-center to give the Tobs an insurance run that they were looking for. Brent Francisco closed out the game for the Tobs pitching to only four batters and grabbing another two strikeouts on the year.

Wilson will travel to Florence on Friday for an East Division matchup against the Flamingos. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Tobs will return home on Saturday for the holiday weekend matchup with the Martinsville Mustangs. Saturday’s first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with a postgame fireworks show. Tickets are going fast, make sure you grab yours now online through Showpass.

The Marlins will be at home again Friday, hosting the Peninsula Pilots at Big Rock Stadium at 7 p.m.