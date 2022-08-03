MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The Wilson Tobs defeated the Morehead City Marlins in Game 3 of the East Division Championship, 6-1.

Wilson wins the best-of-3 series after losing the first game in Morehead City on Monday.

The Tobs will host the champions of the West, the Savanah Bananas, in another best-of-three series. First pitch for game one inside Fleming Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Game 1: Wilson, NC fans can purchase tickets online through showpass.

Game 2: Savanah, GA

Game 3: Savanah, GA

Trent Harris started on the bump for the Tobs. The ace delivered six innings of work, only allowing one run to score for the Marlins.

Things were quick and quiet in the first four frames as both teams went scoreless. The Tobs grabbed one hit in each of the first four frames, but were unable to drive in any runs. With two outs in the top of the fifth, the Tobs were in danger of not grabbing a base knock, but Sammy Sass delivered the game’s first run. Sass lifted a ball into the Jetstream and the wind took care of the rest. The Tobs’ first home run of the postseason got them on the board first.

In the Marlins half of the inning, a two-out error from Trey Paige put the game’s tying run on third base, but an outstanding diving grab from Jake Lysaght kept the Tobs in the lead. Wilson would take the momentum and have one of their best innings of the season in the sixth frame.

Scott Mackiewicz led off with a single into right field. Matt Schark launched a no-doubter into center field to give the Tobs some insurance runs, the second long bomb of the game. Harrison Pontoli would single to follow up the homer, and that would chase the Morehead hurler out of the game. The Marlins would get on the board with a two-out knock, but Harris would limit the damage to only one run.

Wilson would add that run back in the top of the eighth off the bat of Efry Cervantes scoring Lysaght, who doubled off the center field wall to begin the frame. Nick McAuliffe would strike out the final batter of the inning and send the Tobs back to the dugout up two going into the game’s final frame.

The Tobs added two more runs in the ninth as Mackiewicz and Schark came home to score on the second double of the night from Lysaght. Tobs had a five-run cushion going into the bottom of the ninth.

McAuliffe faced one more than the minimum in the final frame and Tobs advanced to the Petitt Cup Final.