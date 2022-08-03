WILSON, NC – The Wilson Tobs walked off against their opponent for the third time this season on Tuesday night. As a result, the East Division of the Coastal Plain League series will come down to a winner-take-all Wednesday in Morehead City.

Down to their final out, the Tobs came out as winners over Morehead City, 4-3, at Fleming Stadium. The win knots the series at 1-1. The deciding game will be played Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Big Rock Stadium in Morehead City.

The Tobs got on the board in the first frame, as Sammy Sass came home to score on the two-base error.

Derrick Carter got the start for the Tobs and made quick work of the Marlins in the first two frames, sitting down six of the first seven batters. Morehead City, however, would tie the game at 1-1 in the third on the Marlins’ second hit of the game. Zack Miller launched a no-doubter over the left-field wall, tallying his first home run of the playoffs.

Skipping ahead to the fifth inning, things got dicey for the Tobs. Carter ran into a little bit of trouble after issuing two walks, and Morehead City would drive in a pair off the bat of Ben Watson.

After five complete frames, the Marlins led 3-1.

Shane Rademacher made a four-inning long appearance out of the bullpen, holding the Marlins scoreless and striking out a season-high and single-game high 10 batters. Rademacher would improve to 4-0 on the season.

Wilson would claw away at the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Harrison Pontoli scored the second run of the game for the Tobs on the sacrifice-fly from Blake Evans to make it 3-2.

Fast forward to the ninth inning. Rademacher strikes out the side to make sure the Tobs only need one run … or maybe two.

Matt Schark would fly out for out number one. Pontoli walked on four straight pitches and Jake Lysaght would advance on a full-count walk, moving the tying run into scoring position. Evans would then strike out, sending Efry Cervantes, the Heart and Soul award recipient for the 2022 season, to the plate.

Cervantes would single into left field, scoring Pontoli for the second time tonight to tie the game at 3-3. A miscue from the Marlins catcher sent the ball into left field trying to tag out Lysaght, who would jog in to walk it off for the Tobs.