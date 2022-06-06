THOMASVILLE, NC- The Wilson Tobs swept both games in their first double header of the season against the High Point-Thomasville HiToms, 15-2 and 6-4.

Wilson now carries a five-game winning streak into Monday as they will travel to Wilmington to face the Sharks in a make-up game from last Friday.

In Game One, the Tobs started off hot plating five runs in the first inning. Wilson’s offense was highlighted by a triple from Trey Paige and Matt Schark’s second home run on the year. Mason Sykes would blast one over the wall at Historic Finch Field to make it 8-0 in the third inning.

The Tobs would escape game one only using four pitchers, Mason Orneales, Chase Barley, Drew Scherbenske and Cade Anderson would combine for eight strikeouts and only two walks.

The fireworks display would continue in game one as Wilson would score six in the fourth, a season-high in one inning, to make it 14-0. The HiToms would scratch away and break the shutout late, but Wilson continued to deal from the mound and would go on to win their fourth straight by a final score of 14-2.

Game two had a much different start that saw HPT jump out to a 3-1 after the bottom of the first. Wilson would tie the game at 3-3 in the third and then Wilson started to take control. Greg Delgado and Jacob McCaskey would come around to score to push the score up to 6-4 and that result would hold as Justin Koehler would pick up the save for game two.

Wilson now boasts a record of 5-2, winning five in a row. The Tobs will travel to Wilmington on Monday for a date with the Sharks. The Tobs will return to Historic Fleming Stadium on Tuesday for the annual Books N Baseball Bash against the Peninsula Pilots at 7 p.m.