Top 9 teams tumble after upset specials in Week 7

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Second ranked New Bern, #3 Ayden-Grifton and #5 North Lenoir all lost in week seven, sending the Touchdown Friday Top 9 into a frenzy.

Tarboro continued its season long ride at the top of the rankings. The Vikings are 6-0 and visit Southside this week.

Here is the Touchdown Friday Top 9 heading into week eight of the season:

TOUCHDOWN FRIDAY TOP 9

  1. TARBORO 6-0
  2. EDENTON 5-0
  3. NEW BERN 5-1
  4. JACKSONVILLE 4-1
  5. HAVELOCK 4-1
  6. WASHINGTON 5-1
  7. SW EDGECOMBE 5-1
  8. SWANSBORO 5-1
  9. CB AYCOCK 6-1 NORTH LENOIR 6-1

