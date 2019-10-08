Top 9 teams tumble after upset specials in Week 7
GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Second ranked New Bern, #3 Ayden-Grifton and #5 North Lenoir all lost in week seven, sending the Touchdown Friday Top 9 into a frenzy.
Tarboro continued its season long ride at the top of the rankings. The Vikings are 6-0 and visit Southside this week.
Here is the Touchdown Friday Top 9 heading into week eight of the season:
TOUCHDOWN FRIDAY TOP 9
- TARBORO 6-0
- EDENTON 5-0
- NEW BERN 5-1
- JACKSONVILLE 4-1
- HAVELOCK 4-1
- WASHINGTON 5-1
- SW EDGECOMBE 5-1
- SWANSBORO 5-1
- CB AYCOCK 6-1 NORTH LENOIR 6-1