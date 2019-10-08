Top 9 teams tumble after upset specials in Week 7

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Second ranked New Bern, #3 Ayden-Grifton and #5 North Lenoir all lost in week seven, sending the Touchdown Friday Top 9 into a frenzy.

Tarboro continued its season long ride at the top of the rankings. The Vikings are 6-0 and visit Southside this week.

Here is the Touchdown Friday Top 9 heading into week eight of the season:

TOUCHDOWN FRIDAY TOP 9