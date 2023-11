NCHSAA Week 1 state playoffs scores

All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated otherwise

NC High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs

Class 1-A East

East final: No. 2 West Columbus at No. 1 Tarboro

Class 2-A East

East final: No. 2 Northeastern at No. 1 Clinton

Class 3-A East

East final: No. 13 Northern Nash at No. 2 71st

Class 4-A East

