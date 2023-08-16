GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The high school football season kicks off with a full slate of games on Friday.
Check out the schedule below and be sure to tune in to “Touchdown Friday” this Friday at 11:10 p.m. for scores and highlights.
1 p.m.
Pungo Christian at Father Capodanno
6 p.m.
Rocky Mount Prep at Heidie Trask
7 p.m.
Washington County at KIPP Pride
South Lenoir at North Johnston
Eastern Wayne at Southern Wayne
SouthWest Edgecombe at North Edgecombe
North Lenoir at Greene Central
Goldsboro at Farmville Central
Arendell Parrott Academy at Harrells Christian Academy
Northside-Jacksonville at Clinton
Willow Spring at New Bern
Northwest Halifax at Pasquotank County
Rosewood at C.B. Aycock
North Duplin at Southside
Beacon Hill Home School at Wayne Christian
Beddingfield at Fike
Faith Christian at Halifax Academy
Swansboro at James Kenan
Northern Nash at Hunt
Southern Nash at East Wake
Nash Central at Southeast Halifax
Northeast Academy at Columbia
Tarboro at Rocky Mount
New Hanover at J.H. Rose
South Brunswick at Richlands
Langley at D.H. Conley
East Columbus at Jones Senior
Pender County at Lejeune
Dixon at East Duplin
Kinston at South Central
Riverside at North Pitt
Camden County at Northside-Pinetown
Pamlico County at West Craven
Gates County at Hertford County
Washington at Croatan
Ayden-Grifton at Wilson Prep
Jacksonville at Southwest Onslow
Havelock at Wallace-Rose Hill (Touchdown Friday Game of the Week)
East Carteret at White Oak
Bertie County at Northeastern
Perquimans at Manteo
Wake Prep Academy at John Paul II Catholic