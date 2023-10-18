All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
Thursday
Goldsboro at Spring Creek
Lejeune at Northside-Pinetown
North Pitt at West Craven
Friday
Bethel Christian Academy at Pungo Christian Academy, 4:30 p.m.
New Bern at D.H. Conley
North Duplin at Rosewood
Richlands at White Oak
Howard at John Paul II Catholic
Greene Central at Farmville Central
South Central at Jacksonville
Tarboro at Gates County
SouthWest Edgecombe at Washington
Dixon at Croatan
East Duplin at Wallace-Rose Hill
Havelock at Northside-Jacksonville
Rocky Mount Academy at Faith Christian
Camden County at Edenton
Rocky Mount at Franklinton
Northern Nash at Southern Nash
Swansboro at West Carteret
James Kenan at Southwest Onslow
North Lenoir at South Lenoir
Hunt at West Johnston
Perquimans at Martin County
Washington County at Bertie
Wayne Christian at Arendell Parrott Academy
C.B. Aycock at Smithfield-Selma
First Flight at Pasquotank County
Hertford County at Manteo
Hobgood Charter at Columbia
Northeastern at Currituck County
Warren County at North Edgecombe
East Carteret at Southside
Mattamuskeet at Bear Grass Charter
Jones Senior at Pamlico County
Wilson Prep at Rocky Mount Prep
Fike at Southern Wayne
Princeton at Beddingfield