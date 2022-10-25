GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The final week of the high school football regular season is here.

Our Game of the Week is a big NCISAA 8-man clash between undefeated John Paul II and Arendell Parrott Academy.

All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY

Jones Senior at Southside

Pasquotank County at Northeastern

FRIDAY

Arendell Parrott Academy at John Paul II (Game of the Week)

Hertford County at Edenton

DH Conley at South Central

Havelock at JH Rose

Northside-Jacksonville at Jacksonville

Dixon at Richlands

East Duplin at Southwest Onslow

Farmville Central at North Pitt

Washington County at Tarboro

North Lenoir at Kinston

SouthWest Edgecombe at West Craven

Ayden-Grifton at Washington

Pamlico at Northside

Bertie at Riverside

South Creek at Gates County

North Edgecombe at KIPP Pride

Lakewood at Rosewood

North Duplin at Hobbton

Lejeune at East Carteret

James Kenan at Wallace-Rose Hill

Spring Creek at Beddingfield

First Flight at Currituck County

Camden County at Manteo

Southern Nash at Franklinton

Northern Nash at Rocky Mount

Croatan at West Carteret

Swansboro at White Oak

Father Capodanno at Mattamuskeet, 5 p.m.