Touchdown Friday-Week 4

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – – It’s week four of 9 On Your Side’s Touchdown Friday.
You can see the schedule and scores below, and come back here after the show to watch our full episode posted online.
- Halifax – Pungo Christian
- Ayden-Grifton – Farmville Central
- Beddingfield – Fike
- Southwest Edgecombe – Bertie
- D.H. Conley – Scotland
- Pamlico County – Croatan
- East Carteret – Swansboro
- Southwest Onslow – East Duplin
- James Hunt – East Wake
- Riverside – Gates County
- Aycock – Goldsboro
- Granville Central – Southside
- Wallace-Rose Hill – Havelock
- Hobbton – Spring Creek
- Jacksonville – Kinston
- Union – Jones Senior
- Richlands – James Kenan
- South Creek – Kipp Pride
- Lakewood – Midway
- North Duplin – Lejeune
- Northern Nash – Nash Central
- New Hanover – Northside-Jacksonville
- Tarboro – North Edgecombe
- North Johnston – Smithfield-Selma
- North Lenoir – Southern Wayne
- South Central – North Pitt
- Rosewood – Pender
- South Lenoir – Princeton
- Rocky Mount – J.H. Rose
- Southern Nash – South Granville
- St. David’s – Arendell Parrott
- White Oak – Topsail
- Eastern Wayne – Greene Central
- Roanoke Rapids – Vance County
- Southeast Halifax – Bunn
- First Flight – Holmes
- Hertford County – Northampton County
- Manteo – Bear Grass
- Washington – Northside-Pinetown
- Camden County – Pasquotank County
- Columbia – Perquimans