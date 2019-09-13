Touchdown Friday-Week 4

Touchdown Friday - Week 5

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – – It’s week four of 9 On Your Side’s Touchdown Friday. 

You can see the schedule and scores below, and come back here after the show to watch our full episode posted online. 

  • Halifax – Pungo Christian
  • Ayden-Grifton – Farmville Central
  • Beddingfield – Fike
  • Southwest Edgecombe – Bertie
  • D.H. Conley – Scotland
  • Pamlico County – Croatan
  • East Carteret – Swansboro
  • Southwest Onslow – East Duplin
  • James Hunt – East Wake
  • Riverside – Gates County
  • Aycock – Goldsboro
  • Granville Central – Southside
  • Wallace-Rose Hill – Havelock
  • Hobbton – Spring Creek
  • Jacksonville – Kinston
  • Union – Jones Senior
  • Richlands – James Kenan
  • South Creek – Kipp Pride
  • Lakewood – Midway
  • North Duplin – Lejeune
  • Northern Nash – Nash Central
  • New Hanover – Northside-Jacksonville
  • Tarboro – North Edgecombe
  • North Johnston – Smithfield-Selma
  • North Lenoir – Southern Wayne
  • South Central – North Pitt
  • Rosewood – Pender
  • South Lenoir – Princeton
  • Rocky Mount – J.H. Rose
  • Southern Nash – South Granville
  • St. David’s – Arendell Parrott
  • White Oak – Topsail
  • Eastern Wayne – Greene Central
  • Roanoke Rapids – Vance County
  • Southeast Halifax – Bunn
  • First Flight – Holmes
  • Hertford County – Northampton County
  • Manteo – Bear Grass
  • Washington – Northside-Pinetown
  • Camden County – Pasquotank County
  • Columbia – Perquimans

