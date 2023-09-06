Thursday’s game
Farmville Central at Roanoke Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Rocky Mount Academy at Father Capodanno, 4 p.m.
NOTE: Remaining games at 7 p.m.
North Lenoir at East Carteret
Southside at Martin (played in Williamston)
Rocky Mount at Northeastern
North Pitt at John A. Holmes
East Duplin at Croatan
Liberty Christian Academy at Arendell Parrott Academy
New Bern at Knightdale
Portsmouth Christian at Perquimans
J.H. Rose at Hoggard
West Carteret at Jacksonville
Grace Christian at John Paul II Catholic
Lejeune at North Duplin
Dixon at Heide Trask
Rocky Mount Prep at KIPP Pride
Eastern Wayne at Greene Central
Tarboro at SouthWest Edgecombe
Currituck County at South Central
Pungo Christian at Community Christian
Mattamuskeet at Hobgood Charter
West Craven at Havelock
Columbia at Northeast Academy
James Kenan at East Bladen
Washington at Kinston
Northampton County at North Edgecombe
Northern Nash at D.H. Conley
Southwest Onslow at Goldsboro
Gates County at Camden County
Swansboro at Topsail
White Oak at Northside-Jacksonville
Pamlico County at Ayden-Grifton
Richlands at South Lenoir
Beddingfield at Nash Central
Bertie at First Flight
Bear Grass Charter at Northside-Pinetown
Wallace-Rose Hill at Pender County, 7:30 p.m.