Touchdown Friday-Week 6

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – – It’s week 6 of 9 On Your Side’s Touchdown Friday. 

Check out the Friday night schedule and final scores below, and come back to watch our full episode.

  • South Central, Aycock
  • Beddingfield, Goldsboro
  • Manteo, Bertie
  • D.H. Conley, Southern Wayne
  • Croatan, Lejeune
  • Dixon, Southwest Onslow
  • East Duplin, Hertford County
  • North Pitt, East Wake
  • Farmville Central, West Carteret
  • Granville Central, Roanoke Rapids
  • Greene Central, North Lenoir
  • Bethel Christian, Halifax
  • Holmes, Northeastern
  • South Johnston, James Hunt
  • Jacksonville, White Oak
  • James Kenan, Lakewood
  • Washington, Kinston
  • Kipp Pride, North Edgecombe
  • Midway, Spring Creek
  • Nash Central, Rocky Mount
  • J.H. Rose, New Bern
  • North Johnston, Princeton
  • Rocky Mount Prep, Northampton County
  • Pamlico County, Riverside
  • East Carteret, Pender
  • Wake Christian, Rosewood
  • Southside, South Creek
  • South Lenoir, West Craven
  • Swansboro, Union
  • Fike, Triton
  • Wallace-Rose Hill, Wake Forest
  • Camden County, First Flight
  • Gates County, Pasquotank County
  • Bear Grass, Perquimans
  • Columbia, Currituck County
  • Southwest Edgecombe, Northern Nash
  • Southern Nash, Northside-Jacksonville
  • Washington County, Southeast Halifax

