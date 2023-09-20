NOTE: Due to the forecast for bad weather on Friday and Saturday, games have been moved to Thursday. Here’s the latest schedule. All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted. Tune to 9OYS News Thursday night at 11:05 for “Touchdown Friday” … on a Thursday.
Havelock at West Bladen, 6 p.m.
West Craven at Washington
Martin County at Northside
West Carteret at North Pitt
Kinston at East Duplin
Edenton at Northeastern
Camden County at Currituck County
Greene Central at Southwest Edgecombe
Hunt at Smithfield-Selma
Roanoke Rapids at Southern Nash
John Paul II Catholic and Wayne Christian
Manteo at First Flight
Pasquotank County at Hertford County
Southwest Onslow at North Lenoir
JH Rose at South Central
D.H. Conley at Northside-Jacksonville
Bunn at Northern Nash
Farmville Central at Ayden Grifton
New Bern at Jacksonville
South Lenoir at Wallace-Rose Hill
Fike at South Johnston
North Duplin at Bear Grass Charter
Wilson Prep at Northwest Halifax
Rosewood at Southside, Monday, 7 p.m.
LAAS at Pungo Christian, Monday, Oct. 2, 4 p.m.