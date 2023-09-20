NOTE: Due to the forecast for bad weather on Friday and Saturday, games have been moved to Thursday. Here’s the latest schedule. All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted. Tune to 9OYS News Thursday night at 11:05 for “Touchdown Friday” … on a Thursday.

Havelock at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

West Craven at Washington

Martin County at Northside

West Carteret at North Pitt

Kinston at East Duplin

Edenton at Northeastern

Camden County at Currituck County

Greene Central at Southwest Edgecombe

Hunt at Smithfield-Selma

Roanoke Rapids at Southern Nash

John Paul II Catholic and Wayne Christian

Manteo at First Flight

Pasquotank County at Hertford County

Southwest Onslow at North Lenoir

JH Rose at South Central

D.H. Conley at Northside-Jacksonville

Bunn at Northern Nash

Farmville Central at Ayden Grifton

New Bern at Jacksonville

South Lenoir at Wallace-Rose Hill

Fike at South Johnston

North Duplin at Bear Grass Charter

Wilson Prep at Northwest Halifax

Rosewood at Southside, Monday, 7 p.m.

LAAS at Pungo Christian, Monday, Oct. 2, 4 p.m.