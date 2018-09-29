Skip to content
WNCT
Greenville
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
North Carolina
Crime Tracker
National
Washington-DC
World
Politics
WNCT9 News App
Top Stories
Man rescued from the water in Atlantic Beach, in critical condition
Top Stories
Suspect on the run in Bertie County
Netflix to cut smoking in future original programming
Utilities explosion damages dorm at University of Nevada, Reno
Melania Trump’s Slovenian hometown unveils statue of first lady
Weather
Interactive Radar
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Alerts
Hurricane Center
Boating Forecast
Closings Login
Radar & Satellite
Closings
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Precision Cast
Weather School/Weather Kids
Submit Weather Pictures
Download Weather App
Sports
ECU Pirates
High School
Touchdown Friday
Carolina Panthers
Features
Online Originals
5 En Español
Let’s Craft
Circulars
On Your Side
School Watch
Pawsitive Pet Page
People and Places
Positively Carolina
Consumer Watch
Health Watch
A Loving Home
Calendar
EC Pros
Better Business Briefs
Southern Stars
Livestream
The CW
Station Info
Work for us
Meet the Team
Contact us
Alexa
TV Schedule
Advertise with us
Contests
Southern Stars
Search
Search
Search
Touchdown Friday
Murphy rolls past Pamlico, 60-27 in 1A state championship game
Reidsville rallies to beat Northeastern, 31-28 for 2A state championship
State Championship games set
Eastern Finals set for Friday Night
Touchdown Friday: High school playoffs first round
More Touchdown Friday Headlines
Havelock crowned 2018 Touchdown Friday Top 9 Champions
NCHSAA releases 2018 football playoff bracket
Touchdown Friday Scores
Tarboro wins again; new Top 9 released
High school football games played Thursday
Touchdown Friday Week 10
Havelock continues at number 1 heading into week ten of the season
Touchdown Friday Top 9 stays the same for 3rd straight week
Havelock stays at #1 as Rams prepare for rival West Carteret
Touchdown Friday Week 7
ECU Pirates
Pirate star Burleson named to 2019 Collegiate National Team roster
Burleson accepts invitation from USA Baseball
American announces 2019-20 conference opponents in hoops
Trio of Pirates honored by ABCA
Honors continue for Agnos, Burleson from Pirate Baseball
More ECU Pirates Headlines
High School
Jags celebrate state championship with ring ceremony
More High School Headlines