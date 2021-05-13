11 high school football seniors from ENC selected for NCCA East-West All-Star Football Game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eleven players from D.H. Conley, J.H. Rose, Havelock, Ayden-Grifton, Kinston, New Bern, Croatan, Washington and Edenton were selected to play for the East squad as the NC Coaches Association East-West All-Star Football Game is back on this season.

Last year’s game was canceled due to COVID-19. This year’s game will be played July 21 at Robert B. Jamieson Stadium on the campus of Grimsley High School in Greensboro. The game starts at 8 p.m. with a fireworks show at halftime.

The players representing the East from the WNCT coverage area include:

Leshaun Atchison, D.H. Conley

DaShaun Blountm D.H. Conley

Alphonso Boyd, Ayden-Grifton

Kevin Hamilton, J.H. Rose

Josh Holloway, Kinston

Kamron Hoover, Havelock

William Lovick, New Bern

Alonza Moore Jr., Havelock

Colton Sullivan, Croatan

Ben Swinson, Washington

Teddy Wilson, John A. Holmes

Click here to see the rosters for the East and West teams.

The team will be coached by former Ayden-Grifton coach Paul Cornwell. Ryan Gieselman, who leads Kinston, will be one of five assistant coaches.

Rosters for the boys and girls basketball and boys and girls soccer will be announced at a later date. The basketball games will be played July 19 in Greensboro and the soccer games will be played July 20, also in Greensboro.