17 high school football teams from WNCT coverage area make state playoffs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC High School Athletic Association released its final brackets for the state high school football postseason.

There were 17 high schools from the WNCT viewing area that made the postseason. Among the No. 1 seeds selected were:

1-AA: No. 1 Tarboro (5-0) will host No. 8 Manteo (2-4)

2-AA: No. 1 Washington (5-1) will host No. 8 South Granville (5-2)

3-A: No. 1 Rocky Mount (6-1) will host No. 8 Eastern Alamance (5-1)

Here’s a link to the completed playoff brackets for each of the classifications. Game times will be determined by the two teams in each game, either at 6:30, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

All first-round state playoff games begin on Friday. The state playoffs are one round shorter this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and some schools choosing not to play.

CLICK HERE to see the high school football standings

The playoffs unfold this way:

First round on April 16

Second round on April 23

Regional finals on April 30

State finals on May 8

Locations for the state finals have not been determined.

Some notes from the pairings:

— No. 1 seeds in each conference were drawn in the same format as during high school basketball season. So, for example, Farmville Central — which went on to win the state title — was drawn as a No. 9 seed in the state playoffs despite being unbeaten.

— Northampton County (1-3) is a No. 2 seed in the 1-A playoffs despite having a losing record. They were the Tar Roanoke Conference champs despite only they and North Edgecombe playing this season. They are ranked ahead of teams with better records which finished lower in their conference standings like Rosewood (6-1, No. 2 in the Carolina Conference) and Northside (5-2, No. 3 in the Coastal Plains). No. 7 North Duplin will go to Northampton County for its first-round game.

— Tarboro (5-0) and John A. Holmes (5-0) have met in the 1-AA East final the past three seasons with Tarboro winning each time. They could meet in the second round of the state playoffs this time if both win this Friday. Holmes is the No. 4 seed in the 1-AA playoffs.

— Beddingfield lost to SouthWest Edgecombe in last Thursday’s Eastern Plains Conference title game and will stay home, despite going 4-1 in the league and 4-3 overall. SouthWest is the only team representing the EPC.

— Havelock (7-0) is a three seed in the 3-A state playoffs. The Rams have dominated teams all season and were thought to have gotten at least a No. 2 seed. But, due to the way conference champs are seeded, they could have been lower, too.

DHC American football came up short in making the NCHSAA 3A Playoffs. While we know this team is worthy of taking on the state's best we are thankful for a great season. A special salute to the class of 2021 and the wonderful memories they have given all of the DHC fanbase! — Conley Sports (@ConleySports) April 10, 2021

— D.H. Conley (5-2) did not make the playoffs. There was some thought their win over South Central this past week could push them in but that didn’t happen.

Schedules and brackets involving local teams

Game times will be set by home teams, either at 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Class 1-A East

(8) Pamlico County at (1) West Columbus

(5) Northside-Pinetown at (4) Rosewood

(6) Perquimans at (3) Bear Grass Charter

(7) North Duplin at (2) Northampton County

Class 1-AA East

(8) Manteo at (1) Tarboro

(5) Princeton at (4) John A. Holmes

(6) Hobbton at (3) East Carteret

(7) Lakewood at (2) Louisburg

Class 2-A East

(8) Southwest Onslow at (1) Reidsville

(5) Red Springs at (4) Wallace-Rose Hill

(6) Kinston at (3) Northeastern

(7) Eastern Randolph at (2) Clinton

Class 2-AA East

(8) South Granville at (1) Washington

(5) McMichael at (4) Croatan

(6) Roanoke Rapids at (3) SouthWest Edgecombe

(7) Randleman at (2) St. Pauls

Class 3-A East

(8) Eastern Alamance at (1) Rocky Mount

(5) Western Alamanace at (4) Terry Sanford

(6) Southern Guilford at (3) Havelock

(7) West Carteret at (2) Northwood

Class 3-AA East

(8) Southern Durham at (1) Cleveland

(5) Lee County at (4) J.H. Rose, 7 p.m.

(6) Chapel Hill at (3) West Brunswick

(7) Clayton at (2) Southeast Guilford

Class 4-A East

(8) Pine Forest at (1) Cardinal Gibbons

(5) Middle Creek at (4) Richmond County

(6) Scotland County at (3) New Bern

(7) Jack Britt at (2) South View