GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The start of August may mean summer continues for most people. For high school sports fans, it’s the unofficial start to another season.

The first day of practices for high school football and other fall sports began for public schools all over North Carolina. Coaches welcomed new and returning players to workouts in a get-to-know-you atmosphere.

Drills are underway and before too long, football players will be able to make hits and other contact on the field. Scrimmages will be held and — on Aug. 19 — another season of Touchdown Friday will be here.

Brian Bailey and a cast of others were out and about today getting video, interviews and learning more about what the first day was like.