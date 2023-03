WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Bertie High School’s new football coach is a familiar face for the Falcons.

Former Bertie star Darrius Wesson was announced Monday as the Falcons’ new head coach. Wesson prepped at Bertie and went on to play college football as a wide receiver at Elizabeth City State University, where he wrapped up his playing career in 2013.

He has served as an assistant coach with the Falcons.

Bertie posted a 4-7 record last season.