WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Brian Paschal has stepped down as head football coach at Riverside High School.

“We are grateful to Coach Paschal for putting his heart and soul into the Riverside High School football program and wish him all the best,” Martin County Schools said in a statement. “We anticipate posting the position very soon.”

Pascal compiled a record of 17-6 in two seasons with the Knights.

Paschal has been a teacher and coach for roughly three decades. His most recent coaching job prior to Riverside was at Bear Grass Charter. He’s also been head football coach at Roanoke High School (now South Creek), Washington High School and D.H. Conley High School