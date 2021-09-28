Busy Week 7 high school football schedule with some teams playing twice this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Week 7 of the high school football season but for a few area schools, it’s also going to be a long week.

There are two games that will be played Tuesday night due to COVID-19 cases that postponed those games from previous weeks. We have the regular Friday schedule, too, meaning four area teams will be playing twice this week.

That trend will continue into Week 8, with several schools playing Tuesday games then, too.

For now, here is the full schedule from information gathered at MaxPreps. Games are subject to change without notice due to COVID-19 and the weather. Be sure to check ahead with your favorite school to make sure they will still be playing the scheduled games below.

Week 7

(Game times are at 7 p.m. unless listed below)

September 28

West Craven at Ayden-Grifton, 6:30

Jacksonville at J.H. Rose

September 30

John Paul II Catholic at Rocky Mount Academy

October 1

Ayden-Grifton at Greene Central

East Carteret at Northside-Pinetown

South Central at New Bern

Bethel Christian at Wayne Christian

Camden County at First Flight

Farmville Central at Washington

LAAS at Pungo Christian, 4 p.m.

Perquimans at Riverside

Tarboro at Gates County

Bertie at South Creek

Croatan at White Oak

SouthWest Edgecombe at North Pitt

Currituck County at Manteo

West Carteret at Dixon

D.H. Conley at Havelock

John A. Holmes at Pasquotank County

Faith Christian at Parrott Academy

James Kenan at South Lenoir

Pamlico County at Southside

Chatham Central at Bear Grass Charter

North Lenoir at Wallace-Rose Hill

Kinston at Southwest Onslow

Swansboro at Richlands

Jones Senoir at Lejeune

Hertford County at Northeastern

Northside-Jacksonville at J.H. Rose

October 5

Washington at Northampton County, 6:30 pm

Farmville Central at Ayden-Grifton, 6:30 p.m.