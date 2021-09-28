Busy Week 7 high school football schedule with some teams playing twice this week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Week 7 of the high school football season but for a few area schools, it’s also going to be a long week.
There are two games that will be played Tuesday night due to COVID-19 cases that postponed those games from previous weeks. We have the regular Friday schedule, too, meaning four area teams will be playing twice this week.
That trend will continue into Week 8, with several schools playing Tuesday games then, too.
For now, here is the full schedule from information gathered at MaxPreps. Games are subject to change without notice due to COVID-19 and the weather. Be sure to check ahead with your favorite school to make sure they will still be playing the scheduled games below.
Week 7
(Game times are at 7 p.m. unless listed below)
September 28
West Craven at Ayden-Grifton, 6:30
Jacksonville at J.H. Rose
September 30
John Paul II Catholic at Rocky Mount Academy
October 1
Ayden-Grifton at Greene Central
East Carteret at Northside-Pinetown
South Central at New Bern
Bethel Christian at Wayne Christian
Camden County at First Flight
Farmville Central at Washington
LAAS at Pungo Christian, 4 p.m.
Perquimans at Riverside
Tarboro at Gates County
Bertie at South Creek
Croatan at White Oak
SouthWest Edgecombe at North Pitt
Currituck County at Manteo
West Carteret at Dixon
D.H. Conley at Havelock
John A. Holmes at Pasquotank County
Faith Christian at Parrott Academy
James Kenan at South Lenoir
Pamlico County at Southside
Chatham Central at Bear Grass Charter
North Lenoir at Wallace-Rose Hill
Kinston at Southwest Onslow
Swansboro at Richlands
Jones Senoir at Lejeune
Hertford County at Northeastern
Northside-Jacksonville at J.H. Rose
October 5
Washington at Northampton County, 6:30 pm
Farmville Central at Ayden-Grifton, 6:30 p.m.