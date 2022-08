BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — As a football player, C.J. Wilson progressed from a member of the Northside Panthers to playing for the ECU Pirates to becoming a Super Bowl champion.

Now he’s taking on a different challenge in Eastern North Carolina. Wilson is preparing for his first game as North Pitt’s head football coach.

The Panthers are scheduled to host Riverside on Friday at 7 p.m. Watch the video above to hear Wilson’s thoughts on that matchup.