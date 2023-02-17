HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Caleb King is back as Havelock High School’s football coach.

In a social media post, King announced the move. He also said Allen Wooten, who was the head coach last season, will now serve as an assistant coach.

King was the Havelock head coach in 2018 and 2019 before leaving for a job in Easley, S.C. He returned to the area as offensive coordinator at J.H. Rose High School before moving on to Havelock.

Wooten will be Havelock’s defensive coordinator after serving as the head coach the last four seasons. The move will allow Wooten to spend more time with his family.