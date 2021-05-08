Charlotte Catholic holds off Havelock, wins fourth straight state title

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Charlotte Catholic High School won its fourth straight state football title on Friday and denied Havelock its fifth crown overall.

The Cougars (8-1) used a strong defense to stifle Havelock in a 14-7 victory at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. The Rams came into Friday’s contest averaging 52.1 points a game. In the end, the Rams (10-1) were held to 201 total yards of offense, and star running back Kamarro Edmonds, who will play at the University of North Carolina in the fall, was limited to 61 yards on 15 carries.

Catholic got on the board first with a 36-yard halfback pass to senior running back Adam Franek from running back Paul Neel in the first quarter. Havelock tied it at 7-7 early in the second quarter on a touchdown from 2 yards out by Edmonds.

The Cougars answered with a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sean Boyle to Jack Larsen for a 14-7 halftime lead.

Havelock had a couple of drives in the second half that didn’t result in scores. The Rams also had two second-half interceptions that didn’t result in any points on offense.

A turnover on downs with 8:34 left was followed by an interception with less than two minutes left that sealed the win for Charlotte Catholic.

Edmonds also suffered an injury in the first half but later returned to the game, though not as effective as he has been in games this season.