TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro High School got some good news heading into Saturday’s Class 1-A state high school football final.

Tarboro will be playing for its third straight state title and the Vikings will have quarterback and safety Omarion Lewis on the field. He was thrown out of last week’s East Regional final against Rosewood after a fight broke out.

Tarboro appealed that decision and won. Now, Lewis will be on the field, which is good news because the Vikings will need him against a tough Granite Bears team.

Saturday’s game is a rematch of the 2017 state title contest, won by Tarboro.

“A tough matchup. It was tough back in 2017. They were a better team this year than they were then,” Tarboro coach Jeff Craddock said Monday at the state championship press conference.

“They’re going to be the best team that we’re going to play. They’re very, very physical, well-coached. Their kids play so hard. So they’re very explosive.

“We’re going to have to play a great game. There’s no doubt about it. But that’s what it takes when you play for a state title was you expect to be great competition and a team that’s well-coached and you got to go out there and play your best game.”

Regional Finals

Friday

Class 1-A

EAST

No. 1 Tarboro 35, No. 3 Rosewood 7

WEST

No. 4 Mount Airy 35, No. 6 Draughn 6

State final, Dec. 10

Tarboro (13-1) vs. Mount Airy (14-1), at Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, 3 p.m.

Class 2-A

EAST

No. 2 East Duplin 28, No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill 26

WEST

No. 1 Reidsville 32, No. 3 Burns 14

Class 2-A state title preview: East Duplin vs. Reidsville

State final, Dec. 10

East Duplin (14-1) vs. Reidsville (14-1), at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, 11 a.m.

Class 3-A

EAST

No. 1 Northern Nash 23, No. 3 71st 22

WEST

No. 4 East Lincoln 14, No. 11 South Point 7

State final, Dec. 10

Northern Nash (15-0) vs. No. 4 East Lincoln (15-0), at Carter-Finley Stadium, 7 p.m.

Class 4-A

EAST

No. 2 New Bern 35, No. 12 Millbrook 27

WEST

No. 1 Grimsley 28, No. 6 Weddington 27

Class 4-A state title preview: New Bern vs. Grimsley

State final, Dec. 9

New Bern (15-0) vs. Grimsley (15-0), at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.