TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro High School got some good news heading into Saturday’s Class 1-A state high school football final.
Tarboro will be playing for its third straight state title and the Vikings will have quarterback and safety Omarion Lewis on the field. He was thrown out of last week’s East Regional final against Rosewood after a fight broke out.
Tarboro appealed that decision and won. Now, Lewis will be on the field, which is good news because the Vikings will need him against a tough Granite Bears team.
Saturday’s game is a rematch of the 2017 state title contest, won by Tarboro.
“A tough matchup. It was tough back in 2017. They were a better team this year than they were then,” Tarboro coach Jeff Craddock said Monday at the state championship press conference.
“They’re going to be the best team that we’re going to play. They’re very, very physical, well-coached. Their kids play so hard. So they’re very explosive.
“We’re going to have to play a great game. There’s no doubt about it. But that’s what it takes when you play for a state title was you expect to be great competition and a team that’s well-coached and you got to go out there and play your best game.”
Regional Finals
Friday
Class 1-A
EAST
No. 1 Tarboro 35, No. 3 Rosewood 7
WEST
No. 4 Mount Airy 35, No. 6 Draughn 6
State final, Dec. 10
Tarboro (13-1) vs. Mount Airy (14-1), at Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, 3 p.m.
=====
Class 2-A
EAST
No. 2 East Duplin 28, No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill 26
WEST
No. 1 Reidsville 32, No. 3 Burns 14
Class 2-A state title preview: East Duplin vs. Reidsville
State final, Dec. 10
East Duplin (14-1) vs. Reidsville (14-1), at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, 11 a.m.
=====
Class 3-A
EAST
No. 1 Northern Nash 23, No. 3 71st 22
WEST
No. 4 East Lincoln 14, No. 11 South Point 7
State final, Dec. 10
Northern Nash (15-0) vs. No. 4 East Lincoln (15-0), at Carter-Finley Stadium, 7 p.m.
=====
Class 4-A
EAST
No. 2 New Bern 35, No. 12 Millbrook 27
WEST
No. 1 Grimsley 28, No. 6 Weddington 27
Class 4-A state title preview: New Bern vs. Grimsley
State final, Dec. 9
New Bern (15-0) vs. Grimsley (15-0), at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.