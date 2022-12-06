CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four area high school football teams will be participating in the state finals starting Friday.

Area coaches gather in Charlotte for state title preps

WNCT will take a look at each of the classification’s games, starting with New Bern vs. Grimsley for the Class 4-A state title.

Both teams are 15-0. New Bern has been the top team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll all season and has coasted through the regular season and postseason. However, Grimsley is expected to bring a tough challenge to the Bears.

Regional Finals

Friday

Class 1-A

EAST

No. 1 Tarboro 35, No. 3 Rosewood 7

WEST

No. 4 Mount Airy 35, No. 6 Draughn 6

State final, Dec. 10

Tarboro (13-1) vs. Mount Airy (14-1), at Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, 3 p.m.

=====

Class 2-A

EAST

No. 2 East Duplin 28, No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill 26

WEST

No. 1 Reidsville 32, No. 3 Burns 14

State final, Dec. 10

East Duplin (14-1) vs. Reidsville (14-1), at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, 11 a.m.

=====

Class 3-A

EAST

No. 1 Northern Nash 23, No. 3 71st 22

WEST

No. 4 East Lincoln 14, No. 11 South Point 7

State final, Dec. 10

Northern Nash (15-0) vs. No. 4 East Lincoln (15-0), at Carter-Finley Stadium, 7 p.m.

=====

Class 4-A

EAST

No. 2 New Bern 35, No. 12 Millbrook 27

WEST

No. 1 Grimsley 28, No. 6 Weddington 27

State final, Dec. 9

New Bern (15-0) vs. Grimsley (15-0), at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.