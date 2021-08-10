Coaches pick Washington as football team to beat in new EPC

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The new Class 2-A Eastern Plains Conference welcomed its coaches to Farmville Central High School on Tuesday for the league’s media day.

The EPC has a bit of a different look this year. Ayden-Grifton, Kinston, Washington and West Craven join Farmville Central, North Pitt and SouthWest Edgecombe. The old EPC had Beddingfield, North Johnston and Nash Central.

Washington was picked by the league’s football coaches as the team to beat in 2021. The vote went down like this:


EPC COACHES’ POLL
1. WASHINGTON  36
2. SW EDGECOMBE 28
    WEST CRAVEN  28
4. AYDEN-GRIFTON 17
5. GREENE CENTRAL  16
6. NORTH PITT   15
7. FARMVILLE CENTRAL 7

