Crash has sidelined Southside High senior, but his spirit remains strong as team plays for him this season

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Football, just like life, is about overcoming adversity. It’s a situation Southside High School’s football team and one of its seniors knows all too well.

The three pillars of life in Eastern North Carolina are faith, family and football. Southside senior Shantez Clark has built his life on that foundation.

Clark’s life changed on Aug. 7 when he was hit by another driver while pushing his own vehicle, which had run out of gas, down the road on Hwy. 17 in the Chocowinity area. Clark lost his left leg but not his will or determination to walk again.

That spirit has led the Seahawks to an incredible season as they play for Clark, their senior captain, while he continues on the road to recovery.

