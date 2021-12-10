Dudley outlasts J.H. Rose in high-scoring contest to win Class 3-A state title, 69-40

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — In a state championship game that pitted two teams on a roll lately, it turned out Dudley was just too much for J.H. Rose to overcome.

Dudley won its 12th straight game and ended the season Friday night winning the Class 3-A state title, beating Rose 69-40.

Rose and Dudley ended up breaking the NC High School Athletic Association modern era record for combined and single-team points in a state title football game.

FINAL:

J.H. Rose 40

Greensboro Dudley 69



Most combined points in @NCHSAA championship game history. — Ken Watlington (@KWOnAir) December 11, 2021

Dudley finished the season 15-1 and won its fifth state title and first since 2016. The Panthers have also won state titles in 2013, 2008 and 2007 and are now 5-2 in state title games, all under the direction of head coach Steven Davis.

J.H. Rose fans cheer under one last Friday night lights this season

Rose, which came into the game winners of six straight and 11 of 12 after starting the season 0-3, finished 11-5. The Rampants were making their seventh state title appearance, winning it all in 1975, 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006. Rose is now 5-3 in title games.

Dudley’s defense had only allowed 41 points in its last 12 games since a 30-14 loss to Hillside on Sept. 3. Rose’s offense took that challenge to task and, after going down 21-0 in the first quarter, made a dramatic comeback to trail 21-14 going into the second quarter. That was helped by a 59-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jameer Roach.

However, Dudley’s offense answered and scored another 21 points in the second quarter for a 42-20 halftime lead. Dudley quarterback Jahmier Slade scored on a 29-yard run after it looked like Rose’s defense may have been able to tackle him for a loss in the backfield to make it 27-14.

Dudley bobbled the punt on its next possession and Rose recovered at the Panthers 6. Klavon Brown then scored on the next play, getting Rose within 27-20.

Then disaster struck for Rose.

A bobbled shotgun snap allowed Dudley’s Mehki Wall to recover with 59 seconds left in the half. Wall caught a five-yard pass then ran it in from 5 yards out to give Dudley a 35-20 lead after a two-point conversion.

Rose then bobbled the kickoff and Dudley recovered at the Rampants 24. On fourth-and-1, Slade hit RJ Baker from 14 yards out to give the Panthers a 42-20 halftime lead.

It never got any better for the Rampants.

Dudley scored the game’s first 21 points, leaving Rose stunned and scrambling. The Panthers got their first touchdown on a fourth-down play before returning an interception for a touchdown. After getting a punt and scoring on a 76-yard run by Michael Shaw, Dudley had a 21-0 lead with 6:19 to go in the first quarter.

WIll Taylor connected with Jayden Grimes on a 13-yard touchdown pass that allowed Rose to cut the deficit to 21-7. Roach’s interception with just under a minute in the first quarter made it 21-14.