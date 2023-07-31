GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Summer vacation is over, at least for high school athletes participating in fall sports. That’s never a bad thing.

Monday was the official start of practices for the fall sports season. Athletes in football, volleyball, cross country, boys soccer, girls golf and tennis were taking part in their first official practices outside of the summer workouts and camps they’ve been participating.

The first official games of the season can begin to be played on Aug. 14. The first set of high school football games will be on Aug. 17-18. That’s also the premiere date for WNCT’s “Touchdown Friday” high school football highlights show with Brian Bailey and Garrett Short.

Monday has been spent with Bailey, Short and Claire Curry each at several high schools around Eastern North Carolina talking with coaches and getting the sights and sounds of the first day. Bailey will be live at J.H. Rose High School during Monday’s 9OYS News at 5.