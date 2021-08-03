Football coaches of new Big East high school conference excited for matchups, level of play

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Instead of calling it the Big East, they should call it the Beast.

When the high school football season begins in a few weeks, the high school football coaches of the newly-created Big East Conference know they will have to be at their best each week. The new league, which features J.H. Rose, D.H. Conley, South Central, Havelock, New Bern, Jacksonville and Northside, means the Class 4-A/3-A league will have stellar games and talent on tap each week during conference play.

WNCT spoke with several of the coaches of the league to get their input on the competition in the league coming up. Check out the above video to learn more.