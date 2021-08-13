Football teams gather in Tarboro, Jacksonville for final warmups before season openers

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) –Next week, the games count in the standings. Friday night, it was one final chance to prepare for the season with actual game competition.

Jamborees were held at Tarboro High School and Northside (Jacksonville) High School on Friday. Both events gave the participating teams the chance to go against live action, learn from their mistakes and make final tweaks before the start of the regular season on Aug. 20.

Click the above video to watch highlights from the two jamborees. We’ll have much more high school football next week leading up to the start of the season and the start of another “Touchdown Friday.”