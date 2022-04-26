HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Kamarro Edwards announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal and leave the University of North Carolina.

Edwards, a four-star running back from Havelock High School, didn’t play this season for UNC after being redshirted. He came to UNC with high praise after a junior season where he rushed for 1,402 yards and 17 touchdowns and a senior season where he had 916 yards and 15 touchdowns in eight games due despite injuries.

He did not say where he would transfer but does have four years of eligibility left.