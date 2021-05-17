Former Pamlico County football coach to take over at Farmville Central

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There will be a new face on the sidelines when Farmville Central’s football team plays this fall.

The school announced on Monday it will introduce Ron Cook as its next head football coach and strength and conditioning coach in a news conference scheduled for Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Cook served as the Pamlico County High School coach this past season, taking the team to a 5-3 record overall, 3-1 in the Coastal Plains 1-A. The Hurricanes fell 43-32 to Northside in the second round of the Class 1-A state playoffs.

Cook has a 11-9 overall record in two seasons at Pamlico County. He took over as head coach of the Hurricanes during the 2019 season after Torrey Nowell left to become head football coach at New Bern High School.

The Hurricanes finished 6-6 overall, 5-1 in the Coastal Plains in 2019, falling to Gates County in the first round of the state playoffs.