SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — It didn’t take long for Greene Central to get going in its football season opener last week, as the Rams cruised to a 50-0 win over North Lenoir.

This week the Rams host rival Kinston. The Vikings defeated South Central 30-28 last week. Kinston shut out Greene Central in their past three meetings, outscoring the Rams 76-0 in that span. Greene Central’s most recent win in the series was a 28-6 triumph in 2017.

Watch the video above to hear Greene Central head coach Jason Wilson’s thoughts on this week’s rivalry game.