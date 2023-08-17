GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Havelock Rams will start the high school football season as the top-ranked team in our Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll.

Havelock is the coaches’ pick to win the Big Carolina 4-A/3-A Conference this season. The Rams will have a tough test on Friday as they travel to Wallace-Rose Hill, our No. 2-ranked team in the poll.

Here’s how the poll shakes out.