Havelock premiers at top spot for first WNCT Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The Havelock Rams are the number one team in WNCT’s first Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll for the new season.
Havelock went to Northeastern last Friday and blew out a really good Eagles team during Week 1 of the high school football season. The Rams have a tough game on Friday against Wallace-Rose Hill in Week 2.
CLICK HERE for the Week 2 schedule, standings and more
Be sure to tune in to 9OYS News at 11 on Friday for “Touchdown Friday” and a wrap on Week 2 of the high school football season.