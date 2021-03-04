Havelock premiers at top spot for first WNCT Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll

Anthony Granger (9) and the Havelock Rams are No. 1 in our book in the first WNCT Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll. (WNCT photo)

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The Havelock Rams are the number one team in WNCT’s first Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll for the new season.

Havelock went to Northeastern last Friday and blew out a really good Eagles team during Week 1 of the high school football season. The Rams have a tough game on Friday against Wallace-Rose Hill in Week 2.

