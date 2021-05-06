Havelock preparing for chance to win another state championship

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock High School is at it again.

The Rams are practicing late in the high school football season, even if it is in spring. Havelock is making final preparatios for Friday’s Class 3-A state championship game with Charlotte Catholic. The two teams will square off at 7 p.m.

State championships and Havelock football aren’t strangers. The Rams have appeared in five state title games in the past 10 years and are looking for their fifth overall state title.

The Rams lost to Charlotte Catholic in 2017, 28-14. This year’s team is much different under second-year head coach Allen Wooten.

