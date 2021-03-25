Havelock remains at top of Touchdown Friday poll; several changes going into Week 5

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s on to Week 5 of the high school football season, and a familiar face remains at the top of our WNCT Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll.

With a seven-week regular season and a shortened playoff slate, the games become that much more important. With that in mind, Havelock has continued its season-long run as the top team in our weekly poll.

Havelock continues to demolish the opposition. The Rams won 62-8 against White Oak last Friday. It was the second straight 62-point game for the Rams.

Here’s the full poll.

