GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock started the high school football season as the No. 1 team in our Touchdown Friday poll. They haven’t moved since.

The Rams (3-0) rolled past West Carteret last Friday and scored 52 points in Week 1 against Northeastern. They also scored 56 against Wallace-Rose Hill in Week 2.

Havelock hosts White Oak (0-3) on Friday. Here’s the WNCT Touchdown Friday poll.