Havelock spends Week 6 as Touchdown Friday No. 1 team

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some things never seem to change.

Once again, Havelock is the No. 1-ranked team in the WNCT Touchdown Friday Top 9. The Rams go into Friday’s game with Swansboro firing on all cylinders, sporting a 5-0 record.

Tarboro (4-0) has an open date on Friday and New Bern played on Monday. The Bears host Southern Wayne on Monday while Tarboro goes to Pamlico County to wrap the regular season on April 9.

Touchdown Friday Top 9 (through Thursday’s games)