GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The latest Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll stays the same. However, a few games on Friday will change all of that.

Havelock stays No. 1 ahead of Friday’s matchup with No. 3 New Bern. Both teams are unbeaten and will open Big Carolina Conference play with the game.

Below are the rest of the teams that are ranked this week. John Paul II Catholic is the newest team to enter the poll.