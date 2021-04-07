Havelock stays on top of Touchdown Friday Top 9 going into regular-season finale

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Week 7, the regular-season finale, of high school football in North Carolina is here. With that is a familiar face at the top of the WNCT Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll.

Havelock has maintained the top spot all season and will for Week 7. The Rams will face Jacksonville on Thursday in the regular-season finale before the start of the state playoffs. That game is one of several moved to Thursday due to the weather and to get a jump on the state playoffs.

Below is the latest Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll.