Havelock’s football team caps season-long run as top team in Touchdown Friday Top 9

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Havelock Rams opened the spring football season as the top team in our Touchdown Friday Top 9. That’s where they ended at, too.

The final Touchdown Friday Top 9 was released Tuesday evening. The Rams, coached by Allen Wooten, went on the road and piled up 108 points in wins at Northeastern and Wallace-Rose Hill to start the season. They went on to score 60 in wins over West Carteret and White Oak before shutouts against Northside-Jacksonville (43-0) and Swansboro (68-0).

The Rams beat Jacksonville 41-14 to close out the regular season. Havelock is the No. 3 seed in the Eastern bracket of the Class 3-A playoffs and will host No. 6 Southern Guilford on Friday.

Here’s the final Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll.