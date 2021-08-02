High school football practices begin again for area schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If it seems like we just finished up high school football, you’re not exactly wrong.

On May 7-8, Havelock, Tarboro and Northside participated in the state high school football championships. Those state finals were held after the 2020 season was moved up to this past spring due to COVID-19. Now, less than three months later, schools are back at it again.

High school football teams began the 2021 season on Monday as practices began for programs all over the state. Check out the photos from Monday’s first day and watch the video above from Brian Bailey will a wrap on a number of locations we visited.