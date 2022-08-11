FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The start of the high school football season is just around the corner.

CLICK HERE for more high school football coverage.

As teams wrap up their fall workouts and prepare to play under the Friday night lights, 9OYS is checking in with local coaches to learn more about what we can expect from Eastern North Carolina teams this year.

Coaches in the Class 2-A Eastern Plains Conference met on Wednesday with the media to talk about how the preseason has gone and their expectations for their own team and the league.

Click the above video to find out more.