High School football standings through Week 4

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Here are the updated standings through Week 4 of the high school football sseaon.
Standings after Tuesday’s games
Class 1-A
Albemarle Athletic
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Manteo
|1-0
|1-1
|Perquimans
|0-0
|2-0
|John A. Holmes
|0-0
|1-0
|Camden County
|0-0
|0-2
|Gates County
|0-1
|0-2
|Washington County*
|0-0
|0-2
Atlantic 6
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Bear Grass Charter
|0-0
|2-0
|Cape Hatteras*
|0-0
|0-0
|Columbia*
|0-0
|0-0
|Mattamuskeet*
|0-0
|0-0
Carolina
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Princeton
|1-0
|3-0
|Rosewood
|1-0
|3-0
|North Duplin
|1-0
|2-1
|Union
|0-1
|0-2
|Hobbton
|0-1
|0-3
|Lakewood
|0-1
|0-3
|Neuse Charter*
|0-0
|0-0
Coastal Plains
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Northside-Pinetown
|1-0
|3-0
|Tarboro
|1-0
|2-0
|Pamlico County
|1-0
|1-1
|Riverside
|1-1
|2-1
|Jones County
|0-0
|0-1
|Southside
|0-1
|0-2
|South Creek
|0-2
|0-3
Tar Roanoke
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|KIPP Pride
|2-0
|2-0
|Northampton County
|1-0
|1-0
|North Edgecombe
|0-1
|1-1
|Northwest Halifax
|0-1
|0-1
|Rocky Mount Prep
|0-1
|0-1
|Southeast Halifax*
|0-0
|0-0
|Weldon*
|0-0
|0-0
Class 1-A/2-A
Coastal 8
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Croatan
|2-0
|2-1
|East Carteret
|1-0
|1-0
|Richlands
|1-0
|1-0
|Southwest Onslow
|2-1
|2-1
|Heide Trask
|0-1
|0-1
|Pender County
|0-2
|0-2
|Dixon
|0-2
|0-3
|Lejeune*
|0-0
|0-0
Class 2-A
East Central
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Clinton
|1-0
|3-0
|Midway
|1-0
|3-0
|Wallace-Rose Hill
|1-0
|2-1
|Spring Creek
|0-0
|2-1
|Goldsboro
|0-1
|2-1
|James Kenan
|0-1
|2-1
|East Duplin
|0-1
|0-3
Eastern Carolina
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Kinston
|2-0
|2-0
|Washington
|2-0
|2-0
|West Craven
|2-1
|2-1
|North Lenoir
|1-1
|2-1
|South Lenoir
|1-2
|1-2
|Ayden-Grifton
|0-2
|1-2
|Greene Central
|0-2
|1-2
Eastern Plains
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Beddingfield
|1-0
|1-2
|Nash Central
|1-0
|1-2
|SouthWest Edgecombe
|1-0
|1-2
|Farmville Central
|0-1
|0-3
|North Pitt
|0-1
|0-3
Northeastern Coastal
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Northeastern
|1-0
|1-2
|Currituck
|0-0
|2-0
|First Flight
|0-0
|1-1
|Hertford County
|0-1
|0-2
|Bertie*
|0-0
|0-0
|Pasquotank County*
|0-0
|0-0
Class 3-A
Big East
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Hunt
|1-0
|3-0
|Rocky Mount
|1-0
|2-1
|Southern Nash
|1-0
|1-2
|Franklinton
|0-1
|2-1
|Northern Nash
|0-1
|2-1
|Fike
|0-1
|1-2
Coastal
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Havelock
|1-0
|3-0
|Jacksonville
|1-0
|3-0
|Swansboro
|1-0
|2-0
|West Carteret
|0-1
|1-2
|Northside
|0-1
|0-3
|White Oak
|0-1
|0-3
Class 3-A/4-A
Eastern Carolina
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|J.H. Rose
|2-0
|3-0
|South Central
|2-0
|2-0
|New Bern
|2-1
|2-1
|Eastern Wayne
|1-1
|1-2
|C.B. Aycock
|1-2
|1-2
|D.H. Conley
|1-2
|1-2
|Southern Wayne
|0-3
|0-3
