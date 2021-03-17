High School football standings through Week 4

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Here are the updated standings through Week 4 of the high school football sseaon.

Standings after Tuesday’s games

Class 1-A

Albemarle Athletic

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Manteo1-01-1
Perquimans0-02-0
John A. Holmes0-01-0
Camden County0-00-2
Gates County0-10-2
Washington County*0-00-2
* – Not fielding a team

Atlantic 6

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Bear Grass Charter0-02-0
Cape Hatteras*0-00-0
Columbia*0-00-0
Mattamuskeet*0-00-0
* – Not fielding a team

Carolina

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Princeton1-03-0
Rosewood1-03-0
North Duplin1-02-1
Union0-10-2
Hobbton0-10-3
Lakewood0-10-3
Neuse Charter*0-00-0
* – Not fielding a team

Coastal Plains

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Northside-Pinetown1-03-0
Tarboro1-02-0
Pamlico County1-01-1
Riverside1-12-1
Jones County0-00-1
Southside0-10-2
South Creek0-20-3

Tar Roanoke

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
KIPP Pride2-02-0
Northampton County1-01-0
North Edgecombe0-11-1
Northwest Halifax0-10-1
Rocky Mount Prep0-10-1
Southeast Halifax*0-00-0
Weldon*0-00-0
* – Not fielding a team

Class 1-A/2-A

Coastal 8

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Croatan2-02-1
East Carteret1-01-0
Richlands1-01-0
Southwest Onslow2-12-1
Heide Trask0-10-1
Pender County0-20-2
Dixon0-20-3
Lejeune*0-00-0
* – Not fielding a team

Class 2-A

East Central

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Clinton1-03-0
Midway1-03-0
Wallace-Rose Hill1-02-1
Spring Creek0-02-1
Goldsboro0-12-1
James Kenan0-12-1
East Duplin0-10-3

Eastern Carolina

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Kinston2-02-0
Washington2-02-0
West Craven2-12-1
North Lenoir1-12-1
South Lenoir1-21-2
Ayden-Grifton0-21-2
Greene Central0-21-2

Eastern Plains

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Beddingfield1-01-2
Nash Central1-01-2
SouthWest Edgecombe1-01-2
Farmville Central0-10-3
North Pitt0-10-3

Northeastern Coastal

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Northeastern1-01-2
Currituck0-02-0
First Flight0-01-1
Hertford County0-10-2
Bertie*0-00-0
Pasquotank County*0-00-0
* – Not fielding a team

Class 3-A

Big East

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Hunt1-03-0
Rocky Mount1-02-1
Southern Nash1-01-2
Franklinton0-12-1
Northern Nash0-12-1
Fike0-11-2

Coastal

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Havelock1-03-0
Jacksonville1-03-0
Swansboro1-02-0
West Carteret0-11-2
Northside0-10-3
White Oak0-10-3

Class 3-A/4-A

Eastern Carolina

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
J.H. Rose2-03-0
South Central2-02-0
New Bern2-12-1
Eastern Wayne1-11-2
C.B. Aycock1-21-2
D.H. Conley1-21-2
Southern Wayne0-30-3

